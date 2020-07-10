Hexavest Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,455 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,894,000 after acquiring an additional 86,261 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,275,000 after acquiring an additional 466,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after acquiring an additional 822,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,412,000 after acquiring an additional 501,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,029 shares of company stock worth $927,633 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

ICE stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

