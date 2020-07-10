Hexavest Inc. Acquires 666,032 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 2,508.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,032 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $26,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 93,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after buying an additional 627,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 30,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,475,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $40.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $42.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

