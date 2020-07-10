Hexavest Inc. Acquires 54,450 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for 1.6% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $69,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $15,713,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth about $23,711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $34,232,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,444,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,610,143,439.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 775,938 shares of company stock valued at $126,523,306 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $166.44 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.24. The company has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

