Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives $23.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a market cap of $367.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Recatto acquired 3,500 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,425.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.