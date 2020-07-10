HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €43.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €43.00 ($48.31) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.29 ($67.74).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI stock opened at €46.93 ($52.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.92. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €29.00 ($32.58) and a one year high of €70.38 ($79.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.