Hedera Hashgraph Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.46 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $193.20 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.33 or 0.01964621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00180976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00063384 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,753,742,720 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

