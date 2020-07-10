Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Raised to $40.00 at SVB Leerink

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price upped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s current price.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.14.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a positive return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $697,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 176,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,572.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 24,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $739,279.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,815 shares of company stock valued at $6,914,835 over the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 220.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 34.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

