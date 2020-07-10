Head to Head Survey: New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares New Senior Investment Group and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group 4.71% 0.81% 0.09% Starwood Property Trust 30.10% 11.61% 0.76%

New Senior Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. New Senior Investment Group pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Starwood Property Trust pays out 112.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Senior Investment Group and Starwood Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group $345.90 million 0.78 $2.01 million $0.67 4.87 Starwood Property Trust $1.20 billion 3.27 $509.66 million $1.71 8.12

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than New Senior Investment Group. New Senior Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for New Senior Investment Group and Starwood Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Starwood Property Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00

New Senior Investment Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 104.50%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.69%. Given New Senior Investment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Senior Investment Group is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats New Senior Investment Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment acquires and manages equity interests in commercial real estate properties, including multi-family properties. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS, including subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

