Head-To-Head Comparison: Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) vs. Msci (NYSE:MSCI)

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Msci and Farfetch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Msci 0 4 5 0 2.56 Farfetch 2 0 11 0 2.69

Msci presently has a consensus price target of $323.75, suggesting a potential downside of 13.70%. Farfetch has a consensus price target of $19.74, suggesting a potential downside of 11.59%. Given Farfetch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Msci.

Profitability

This table compares Msci and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Msci 33.28% -286.63% 15.47% Farfetch -32.15% -30.00% -18.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Msci and Farfetch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Msci $1.56 billion 20.13 $563.65 million $6.44 58.25 Farfetch $1.02 billion 7.43 -$385.30 million ($1.21) -18.45

Msci has higher revenue and earnings than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Msci, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Msci has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Msci shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Msci shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Msci beats Farfetch on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Msci

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution, and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes, spanning short, medium, and long-term time horizons; and various managed services for clients to address the needs of various specialized areas of the investment community by providing a reporting service and performance reporting tools to institutional consultants and investors in hedge funds. The ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk of their investments; and data and ratings products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes to help institutional investors benchmark ESG investment performance and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The Real Estate segment offers real estate performance analysis for funds, investors, managers, and lenders. This segment provides products and services that include research, reporting, and benchmarking; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

