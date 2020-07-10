Head to Head Analysis: MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) & Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MSB Financial and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSB Financial 16.04% 6.99% 0.77% Umpqua 17.34% 6.57% 0.89%

30.0% of MSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of MSB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Umpqua shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSB Financial and Umpqua’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSB Financial $25.53 million 1.98 $4.10 million N/A N/A Umpqua $1.47 billion 1.48 $354.10 million $1.60 6.17

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than MSB Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MSB Financial and Umpqua, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Umpqua 0 2 4 0 2.67

Umpqua has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 45.22%. Given Umpqua’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than MSB Financial.

Risk and Volatility

MSB Financial has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Umpqua beats MSB Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSB Financial Company Profile

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; and digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2018, it operated commercial banking centers in 299 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

