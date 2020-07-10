HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.81.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $94.34 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.39.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 216,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,066,000 after buying an additional 27,630 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

