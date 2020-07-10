Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $278.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 7.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bonita Lee acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Ahn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,986.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $77,710. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

