HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.94

Shares of HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 10529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

HLPPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HANG LUNG PROPE/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut HANG LUNG PROPE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Get HANG LUNG PROPE/S alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for HANG LUNG PROPE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANG LUNG PROPE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.