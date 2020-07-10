Halma (LON:HLMA) PT Raised to GBX 1,460 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,370 ($16.86) to GBX 1,460 ($17.97) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 36.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HLMA. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($25.60) price target (up from GBX 1,980 ($24.37)) on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,800 ($22.15) to GBX 2,100 ($25.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,883.13 ($23.17).

Shares of LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,291 ($28.19) on Wednesday. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,377 ($29.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,275.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,124.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

