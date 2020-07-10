Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE GEF.B opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Greif has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.