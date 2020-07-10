Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.10

Shares of Greencastle Resources Ltd (CVE:VGN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 45000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 26.87 and a quick ratio of 26.65. The company has a market cap of $1.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46.

About Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN)

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, Mining Interests, and Drones. It holds 100% interests in two gold exploration projects, which include the Indian Creek Property located in Lander County, Nevada; and Jewel Ridge located on the Battle Mountain-Eureka mineral trend of Carlin-type gold deposits in Nevada.

