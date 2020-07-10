Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.75. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.60 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.98.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 480.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 789,782 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 16.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,814 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,379,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 547,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 80.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,478,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 621,384 shares in the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

