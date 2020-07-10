Graviocoin Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $420,911.84 and $1,333.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.01974453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00181887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00063977 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00115126 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,346,681,272 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,886,272 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

