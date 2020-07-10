Graphcoin Trading Up 55.1% Over Last 7 Days (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00462889 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00027540 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005720 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015298 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003304 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000244 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.