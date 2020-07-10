Gordon Tunstall Sells 1,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $727,643.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gordon Tunstall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $58,300.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $55,020.00.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 125.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 407,738 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after buying an additional 271,218 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 429,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 231,676 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after acquiring an additional 227,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 526,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 225,439 shares in the last quarter.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.91.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

