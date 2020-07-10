Gordon Tunstall Sells 1,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $727,643.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gordon Tunstall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 10th, Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $58,300.00.
- On Wednesday, May 13th, Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $55,020.00.
Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 125.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 407,738 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after buying an additional 271,218 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 429,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 231,676 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after acquiring an additional 227,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 526,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 225,439 shares in the last quarter.
TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.91.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.