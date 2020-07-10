Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GMGSF opened at $10.60 on Friday. Goodman Group has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

