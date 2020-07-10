Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GMGSF opened at $10.60 on Friday. Goodman Group has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88.
Goodman Group Company Profile
