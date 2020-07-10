Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 957,200 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 445,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 872.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 116,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.
GMLP opened at $2.54 on Friday. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $184.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.
GMLP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Golar LNG Partners from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.
About Golar LNG Partners
Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.
