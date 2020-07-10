Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 957,200 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 445,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 872.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 116,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

GMLP opened at $2.54 on Friday. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $184.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $67.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.45 million. Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

GMLP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Golar LNG Partners from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

