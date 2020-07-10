Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.1–1.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.71.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $7.43 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $710.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOL shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.46.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

