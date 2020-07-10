GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) Short Interest Down 5.5% in June

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,860,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 25,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 31.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of GNC by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 69,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GNC in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GNC in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GNC by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 98,894 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GNC by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 81,194 shares during the period. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GNC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.50 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered GNC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

GNC opened at $0.55 on Friday. GNC has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $472.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.50 million. GNC had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. Equities analysts forecast that GNC will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

