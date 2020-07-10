GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.80

Shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $173.80 and last traded at $173.80, with a volume of 287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.48.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

