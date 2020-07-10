Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Receives $55.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

