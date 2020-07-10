Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Short Interest Down 11.2% in June

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,636,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth $92,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 60.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 42,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

GAIN stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $322.29 million, a P/E ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

GAIN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.50.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

