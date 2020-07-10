Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

GGB has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Gerdau stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 2.23. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.25. Gerdau had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gerdau by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 580,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 248,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Gerdau by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,888,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 486,729 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Gerdau by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 4,372,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after buying an additional 1,422,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 799,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 144,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth about $1,361,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

