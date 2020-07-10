GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. GenMark Diagnostics traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 60396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael John Harkins sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $48,003.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,946.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $372,024 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 425,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

