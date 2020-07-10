Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $346.75

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $346.75 and last traded at $342.34, with a volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.87. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

