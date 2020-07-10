General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 21,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 9,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 4.2% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

