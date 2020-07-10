Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNK. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

GNK stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $257.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 42.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,581,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 62,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

