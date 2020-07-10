GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.94

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 9352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GEAGY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.23.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

