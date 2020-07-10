GCN Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $13.77 and $7.50. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $80,462.20 and $5.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 116.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00481605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 263.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000974 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003434 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003103 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $7.50, $51.55, $13.77, $50.98, $18.94, $24.43, $24.68, $5.60, $32.15, $10.39 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

