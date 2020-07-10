Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Galera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

GRTX opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon T. Holmlund sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $37,258.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,258.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 1,001,312 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $8,260,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,059,278 shares of company stock valued at $8,811,502.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,582,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,095,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,873,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,277,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

