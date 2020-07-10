FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in a report released on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.11.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter.

MHVYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of MHVYF opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.63.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company provides construction and after-sales services for various power generation facilities, including thermal, nuclear, and wind power plants; aircraft products, such as commercial aircraft and aero engines; and space systems, such as a H-IIA rocket, as well as products related to international space station programs.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.