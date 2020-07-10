FY2022 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2024 earnings at $13.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHVN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

BHVN stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider Robert Berman sold 61,314 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $4,615,104.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,021.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 73,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $4,865,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 741,258 shares of company stock valued at $51,216,937. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

