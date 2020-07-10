FY2021 EPS Estimates for Exfo Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exfo in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Exfo from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

Exfo stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Exfo has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $179.22 million, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exfo stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.02% of Exfo worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

