FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.10 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,826.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 775,823 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 103.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after buying an additional 744,780 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 110.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 722,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boot Barn by 332.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 536,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $5,756,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

