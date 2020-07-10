Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,604,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,185,000 after acquiring an additional 364,381 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,759,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,101,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,405,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,972 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,093,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,215,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,070,000 after acquiring an additional 404,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

