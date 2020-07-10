Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 2,679 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $64,349.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,157,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,921,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $502,944.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,341 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $252,734.04.

On Thursday, May 28th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $493,600.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 33,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $718,740.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 34,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $737,120.00.

FDP opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $38.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 42.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

