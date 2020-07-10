Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight Capital raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

FCX opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,711 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after buying an additional 1,867,895 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,867 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 259,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

