Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,373 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.3% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 354.3% in the second quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 165,807 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,743,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 720,662 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $146,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 14,427 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.32 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,613.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.75.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

