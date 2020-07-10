Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FWRD. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

FWRD stock opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2,230.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 41.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

