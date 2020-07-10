Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 33.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99,316 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $27,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $149.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.93. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $4,205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,263,717.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

