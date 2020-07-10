Forte Capital LLC ADV Takes $524,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,123 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 32.5% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX opened at $73.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.79. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.