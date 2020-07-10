Forte Capital LLC ADV Takes $381,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,185 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after acquiring an additional 828,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,324 shares of company stock valued at $43,065,824 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $127.75 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

