Forte Capital LLC ADV Takes $302,000 Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 906 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Msci by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 82.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $374.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.42. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $206.82 and a 1 year high of $379.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total value of $792,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,646,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.33.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

