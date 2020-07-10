Forte Capital LLC ADV Takes $302,000 Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $579,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.46.

EPAM stock opened at $262.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.18. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $262.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

