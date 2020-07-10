Forte Capital LLC ADV Takes $258,000 Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of BFAM opened at $107.20 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $362,373.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,577.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Atkinson bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $395,875.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

